UIL releases district realignments

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas UIL has released the district realignments.
State powerhouse Longview and John Tyler will join District 7-5A Division I with Highland Park, McKinney North, Sherman, West Mesquite and Wylie East.
The other big mover on the football side is Carthage. Carthage has been the state-power for years in 4A DI but the defending DI champs are moving to DII. They join Center, Jasper, Madisonville, Rusk and Shepherd in District 10.
Tyler Lee remains in 6A and compete against Dallas Skyline, Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, North Mesquite, Rockwall and Rockwall Heath in District 10-6A.
Lufkin will be traveling south for much of the next two seasons as they join Cleveland, College Station, Caney Creek, Magnolia, Magnolia West, New Caney, Porter and Waller in District 8-5A Division I.
District 9-5A Division II will be a rich East Texas district with Hallsville, Jacksonville, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Texarkana and Whitehouse.
In 4A-Division I, District 9 will have Athens, Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Mabank, Palestine and Chapel Hill.
In 4A-Division II, District 7 will feature Brownsboro, Bullard, Canton, Mexia and Van.
District 8 will have Gilmer, Spring HIll, North Lamar, Pittsburg, Liberty-Eylau and Pleasant Grove.
You can see other realignments at the UIL website.
