WEBXTRA: SFA Softball home opener up in the air

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Softball team begins their season on the road this week in Monroe, Louisiana. Their home opener next week is still up in the air with crews trying to repair damage from vandalsim done to the field last month.
At the weekly athletic luncheon, Head Coach Nicole Dickson said the field is still having some minor flooding issues at one spot in left field near the infield line. They want to make sure the field is safe to play on first.
SFA is set to have their home opener next Tuesday against Texas Southern. If the game cannot take place at SFA, the teams will flip their home match ups and move the game to Houston. If that happens then TSU will travel to SFA in March instead of the Ladyjacks traveling south.
Coach Dickson said a decision will be made by Friday.
