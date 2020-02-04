Angelina Country Sheriff’s Office utilizes garden to help inmates

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In 2014 the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office started a garden.
Since then they have harvested close to forty-thousand pounds of produce.
Inmates get to sign up to work and pick produce.
Produce of all sorts has come through the garden. From peas to corn, green beans, and more, all harvested by the inmates.
“I think it’s a good morale builder for them. And they get to see that they accomplished something, that they see the garden growing and see the produce,” said Angelina County Sheriff, Greg Sanches.
One of the facility's correctional officers is in charge of the program.
“Mr. Stanley, who does a very good job because, not only is he good at working the inmates, but he is very knowledgeable on the garden which is very important for the county.” said Sanches.
Since peas are more expensive than corn, growing their own has helped the budget.
“The peas have really saved us a lot of money and of course a lot of the other crops,” Sanches said. “Onions and turnip greens are a big deal. We do a lot of turnip greens and tomatoes, of course.”
Last Friday, 733 pounds of turnips were harvested.
“The inmates were really happy to see that they had a good year with the turnips,” Sanches said. “You could tell just from the picture they were excited about that.”
And not only are they excited about the final product, Sanches said, inmates enjoy seeing the progress from start to finish, while enjoying the healthy food.
“The inmates like working in the garden. So we have a list and sometimes we have to turn some of them down because there’s a lot of them that want to work in the garden,” said Sanches.
Most of the produce is used at the jail, but they have plans if they have an abundance.
“Then what we would do is either (give it to) Salvation Army or the Angelina County Senior Citizens building here for the seniors,” said Sanches. “It just depends on how much we have that year.”
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.