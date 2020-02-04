Buddy Holly Center hosts free activities for ‘Day the Music Died’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The public is invited to the Buddy Holly Center throughout Monday to remember the “Day the Music Died.”
Monday marks the 61st anniversary of the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and their pilot Roger Peterson. The plane crashed in a field near Clear Lake, Iowa on Feb. 3, 1959.
As a way of remembrance, admission to the Buddy Holly Center and the J.I. Allison House are free. Staff from the Buddy Holly Center will also place a spray of yellow roses on Holly’s grave at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
A list of the free events is as follows:
- Buddy Holly Center: Free Admission
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- J.I. Allison House: Free Admission
- 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Trolley Tours (weather permitting)
- Join Museum Director, Jacqueline Bober and Curator, Sebastian Forbush, on a guided tour of Lubbock landmarks that are significant to the life and career of Buddy Holly.
- Cost: $8 – purchased in the gift shop on day of tour.
- Tour Times: 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.
- Seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to call 806-775-3562 ahead of time to reserve their seat.
- Free, hands-on activities for all ages.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Showing of Buddy Holly Documentary
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Guided Gallery Tour
- 2:30 p.m.
