First Alert: Colder, wetter weather returns to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A taste of winter returns to East Texas tonight as a blue norther blows the warm, muggy air away and ushers in some colder air to the Piney Woods.
Wednesday is shaping up to be a day in which you will need both the jackets and rain gear so you can stay both warm and dry at the same time. A chilly rain will combine with blustery, northwest winds to make it feel very uncomfortable to be outdoors.
As we transition toward Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, most of the moisture begins to move away from the Piney Woods. However, any residual moisture around will combine with surface temperatures near freezing to perhaps lead to a few sleet pellets and snow flurries mix in with anything falling from the sky.
Since the ground is still warm and accumulations, if any, would be virtually negligent, no travel impacts are expected around our part of the state.
Skies will then clear out by Thursday afternoon as a cold sunshine takes shape to round out the week.
By this weekend, clouds return along with very slim rain chances to go along with milder temperatures making a return to East Texas.
