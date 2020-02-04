Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

UNIVERSITY SHOOTING-TEXAS
2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Officials say two women were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting at a dormitory at a university in Texas. A recommendation for students and employees to shelter in place was lifted early Monday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and police said there appeared to be no other threats. Officials have not identified the suspected shooter. University police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to a call at about 10:17 a.m. found two dead women at Pride Rock residence hall. He said a boy about 2 years old was taken to a local hospital. He was in stable condition.
OIL SPILL-TEXAS
Oil spill contained in bay on eastern outskirts of Houston
BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a 630-gallon oil spill in a bay on the eastern outskirts of Houston is contained and being cleaned. Coast Guard Petty Officer Paige Hause said Monday the mile-long spill occurred Saturday at Baytown from a wellhead that was closed in 1980s and it's unclear who the owner is. Hause says an absorbent material has been spread along the shoreline and vacuum truck is recovering the oil as it emerges in order to keep the oil out of the Houston Ship Channel. Hause says the spill is not considered large.
STOLEN AMBULANCE-CHASE
Police: Woman stole ambulance in Texas, caught in Louisiana
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing an ambulance in Texas has been arrested after a police chase in Louisiana ended in a traffic jam. Louisiana State Police say officers located 19-year-old Kendall Tyson behind the wheel of the ambulance along Interstate 20 near Shreveport. Police say she was stopped by slowed traffic near Bossier City. News outlets report medics had discovered the ambulance was missing when they attempted to respond to a 911 call and the vehicle wasn't there. Officers say Tyson appeared to have been driving impaired. She was booked in jail. It's unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak for her.
OIL-WELL-BLOWOUT-TEXAS
3rd worker dies of injuries from Texas oil well blowout
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — A third worker has died of injuries from a Central Texas oil well blowout. A spokesman for Chesapeake Energy says in a statement the company is “deeply saddened" by the worker's death. Spokesman Gordon Pennoyer did not say when the worker died. Pennoyer says the blowout happened Wednesday afternoon while a crew was replacing drilling hardware near Deanville, Texas. One worker was killed outright, while another died at a hospital on Thursday. The condition of another injured worker was not immediately known. No identities have been released.
ANIMAL PROTEST-SOCIAL MEDIA
Texas A&M settles lawsuit claiming school hid Facebook posts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University has settled a lawsuit with animal rights activists who claimed the 65,000-campus silenced their First Amendment rights online. The lawsuit in 2018 by the People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals escalated long-running protests over animal research at Texas A&M. The school admitted no wrongdoing while saying it won't create Facebook filters to block comments from PETA supporters. Courts are increasingly grappling with the First Amendment freedoms on social media. Last year, a court ruled that President Donald Trump couldn't silence his critics on Twitter.
AP-US-OBIT-BERNARD-EBBERS
Bernie Ebbers, ex-CEO convicted in WorldCom scandal, dies
Bernie Ebbers, the convicted former chief of telecoms company WorldCom, has died. He was 78. According to a family statement, Ebbers died on Sunday just over a month after his early release from prison. He had been convicted in 2005 for 25 years on securities fraud and other charges for his role in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history. WorldCom collapsed and went into bankruptcy in 2002 following revelations of an $11 billion accounting fraud. His early release was ordered in December after a lawyer cited severe medical problems.
CANNABIS FARM-SCHEME
Washington cannabis farm focus of $4.8M Ponzi scheme case
SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle cannabis farm owner has been accused of operating a Ponzi scheme that took in $4.85 million from at least two dozen investors in Washington, Arizona, California and Texas. The Seattle Times reported 60-year-old Robert W. Russell of Duvall has been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with civil violations of federal securities law. No criminal charges were filed in the case involving Green Acre Pharms. An SEC complaint says investors were enticed by promises of enormous profits, while Russell and partner Guy Scott Griffithe spent $3.5 million on luxury items including cars and a yacht.
SEVERE STORMS-DEEP SOUTH
Strong storms could bring high winds, hail to parts of South
ATLANTA (AP) — Forecasters say a system of strong storms could bring damaging wind gusts and hail to parts of the Deep South. The national Storm Prediction Center says the most severe storms on Tuesday could form in Arkansas and Louisiana and western parts of Mississippi and Tennessee. Forecasters say Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama will also have some risk of severe weather on Tuesday. The threat of powerful storms will shift to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, when dangerous weather will be possible over southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, south Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee could also see some stormy weather on Wednesday.
AP-DOG DETECTIVES
Dog sleuths sniff out crop disease hitting citrus trees
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists have trained dogs to sniff out a disease that's harming citrus trees in Florida, California and Texas. The dogs can detect citrus greening disease several weeks to years before signs are visible on the leaves and roots of orange, grapefruit and lemon trees. Research published Monday says the dogs are faster, cheaper and more accurate than people collecting hundreds of leaves for analysis. Citrus greening is caused by a bacteria that is spread by a tiny insect that feeds on citrus trees. Once a tree is infected, there's no cure. The disease has also hit citrus crops in Central and South America and Asia.
OIL SPILL-ISLAND RESTORATION
BP oil spill cash rebuilds eroded Louisiana pelican island
QUEEN BESS ISLAND, La. (AP) — Louisiana's governor has dedicated a newly enlarged barrier island as a wildlife refuge. Queen Bess Island provides critical nesting habitat for pelicans and other seabirds. Gov. John Bel Edwards noted Monday that he walked across land that didn't exist until recently. Queen Bess Island is being restored after decades of erosion and a crippling 2010 oil spill. The island once covered 45 acres. Last year, only 5 acres were high enough for pelicans to nest. But now it is being restored to nearly its former size. The island off the Gulf of Mexico plays an outsize role as one of Louisiana's largest rookeries for brown pelicans.