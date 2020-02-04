EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Overcast and very mild this morning with temperatures starting out in the 60s. South winds will be breezy at times today and scattered showers will be off and on throughout the day. As a cold front moves through this afternoon, there is the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms as temperatures reach the lower 70s. A break in the rain is expected this evening before more showers move into East Texas overnight and continue off and on throughout the day tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will stay in the lower 40s all day with blustery north winds causing wind chills in the 20s and 30s. There is a chance that some moisture could last overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop below freezing during this time, so any moisture will fall as a wintry mix. Any accumulations look to be very light with minimal travel problems Thursday morning. Still cold during the day Thursday, but with some clearing by late afternoon. Mostly sunny skies return Friday with a quick warm up into the weekend.