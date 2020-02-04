Official: 2nd student dies after truck hits Oklahoma runners

(AP) - A school official says a second suburban Oklahoma City high school student has died after a group of cross-country runners was struck by a pickup truck.
Authorities say the truck was driven by a man whose son was killed in a weekend traffic crash.
Moore Public Schools safety director Dustin Horstkoetter said Tuesday that Yuridia Martinez had been hospitalized Monday but has since died.
Senior Rachel Freeman was killed Monday as the cross-country team ran outside the school.
Police believe the students were running on a sidewalk.
They arrested 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend. He’s facing charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.
