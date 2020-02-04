Texoma brings awareness to teen dating violence

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls First Step Education Coordinator Kimberly Callahan says that one 1 of 3 teens find themselves in an abusive relationship, and that in Wichita Falls there was around 1,400 violence cases in 2019 alone.
“It’s a really scary number and I know we have seen it here in our community,” said Callahan. “One of the most obvious signs is jealousy if they’re controlling and they’re trying to check who they’re talking to.”
“Them questioning them, putting them down, saying bad things about them, there’s just so much mental control that goes into abuse with young people,” said Christ Counseling Associate Clinical Director Jennifer Garner.
Garner says most of the time, signs of abuse aren’t always physical, that’s why promoting the teen dating violence awareness month is so important.
First Step of Wichita Falls is holding a teen dating violence awareness event this Saturday, to educate teens about the month and bring awareness to the topic that has become a national issue.
