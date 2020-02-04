Tucson man designs gun safety tool

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man tired of seeing gun violence in the U.S. and around world decided to do something about it.
Chris Baker owns Shotblock, a technology company with three product lines, including a firearm safety kit.
This kit includes an after-market part that is installed in a gun. The gun with the part installed is hooked up to a base, which is connected to wi-fi. You can use a cell phone or computer to arm an alarm. When the gun is moved an inch from the base, the alarm will sound, warning anyone in the house that the gun has been moved.
If the gun owner is not home, the system will send a text message or call the owner, alerting them that the gun had been taken from the base. The system also locks the gun so it can’t be fired.
Baker says he came up with this product because he wanted to save lives that would otherwise be lost to accidental, isolated and/or mass shootings. He also believes that this is something that responsible gun owners will want to use.
For now this is still a prototype, but Baker hopes to get the system out onto the market by the end of the year.
