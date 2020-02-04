Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Temperatures will be dropping this afternoon as a cold front passes through our area. Showers will also start to increase late in the day. We do have the potential of seeing one or two stronger storms late tonight and into the predawn hour tomorrow. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Tomorrow we will only warm to the mid-40s and rain will stick around all day. Early on Thursday morning, one or two showers might stick around and with temperatures below freezing, we could see a brief period of a wintry mix before the sun comes up. By the late morning, skies will start to clear and temperatures will make it to the upper 40s. On Friday, we will finally see clear skies and we will warm to the low 60s. Another cold front will pass through our area on Saturday morning which could bring in a few showers in Deep East Texas. Sunday will be sunny and in the 60s. Another round of showers will move into East Texas on Monday.