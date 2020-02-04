TxDOT to begin pre-treating roadways in anticipation of possible freezing weather

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The TxDOT Lufkin District will begin pre-treating roadways today throughout it’s nine-county district including specific areas such as elevated structures and bridges, and pavement with the potential to freeze in northern counties.
According to TxDOT, motorists should stay alert for this moving work zone and allow them room to work through these travel lanes that are prone to freeze.
TxDOT asks drivers to reduce speed in winter weather conditions and be alert for frozen patches in rural areas.
