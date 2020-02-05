First Alert: A brief wintry mix possible overnight before skies clear out on Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a blustery, winter day in the Piney Woods as a result of the cold air combining with blustery, north winds throughout the day.
We are tracking one final round of precipitation to move through our part of the state later this evening and overnight before it exits stage left on Thursday morning.
As mentioned before, it is possible that what starts out as light rain could change over and mix with sleet and a few flurries during the overnight hours.
Since the ground is still warm and accumulations, if any, would be virtually non-existent, no travel impacts are expected around our part of the state.
As moisture moves eastward on Thursday, look for skies to clear out by Thursday afternoon as a cold sunshine will take us through the rest of the day with highs in the upper 40’s.
A light freeze on Friday morning will give way to a sun-filled, pleasant Friday afternoon as highs rebound into the middle 60’s.
By this weekend, clouds return along with very slim rain chances to go along with milder temperatures.
With an unsettled weather pattern taking shape next week, expect more gloomy, February weather, as we have chances for rain showers and a few thunderstorms kicking in from Monday through Wednesday.
