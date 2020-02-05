Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Lakers beat the Spurs 129-102 to sweep the season series between the teams. LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter while hitting five 3-pointers in an incredible three-minute span. James added nine assists and seven rebounds, and he made five of his six 3s in that decisive barrage. DeMar DeRozan had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his hometown for the Spurs, who have lost five of seven.