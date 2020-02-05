Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Air China wants to reduce flights to the U.S. and operate flights between two pairs of American cities — that's unusual for a foreign airline. The airline cites a decline in travel between China and the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak. The state-owned Chinese airline wants to fly from Beijing to Los Angles and on to San Francisco, and also from Beijing to New York and then Washington. It would fly both routes in the reverse directions too. Air China says it won't seek to board new passengers for the legs between U.S. cities. A request like that would draw protests from U.S. airlines.