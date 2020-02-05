London film crew interviews Nacogdoches County constable about 2014 rescue from burning car

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last three days, Nacogdoches County Pct. 1 Constable William Sowell and his department have hosted a film crew from London.
The crew was interested in interviewing Sowell about a 2014 incident where he and his department at the time and a DPS trooper saved the life of a man caught in a burning car.
Contractual agreements prevent Sowell from sharing the network responsible for the shoot, but let it be said it’s a major independent network known for its coverage of outstanding events.
Sowell thinks the rescue was pretty outstanding and made it point to thank the rescuers with a KTRE news story.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Sowell about the story that keeps making news for his small department located in Central Heights.
