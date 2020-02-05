Lufkin police officers recover stolen pickup, arrest 3 after chase

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers have arrested three people and recovered a stolen pickup after a chase that started at Walmart.
According to a post on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page, the chase started at Walmart at about 11:25 a.m. on Wednesday. Three suspects were taken into custody after they tried to flee on foot on Chestnut Street.
“It will take a bit to clear the scene, so we ask that drivers use caution on Chestnut Street in front of Ivan Smith,” the Facebook post stated.
The Facebook post stated that more details are forthcoming.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.