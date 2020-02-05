Nacogdoches city council approves of new equipment upgrades for the utility construction department

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Today, the city council of Nacogdoches approved the purchase of new inspection equipment for the Utility Construction Department. It costs about $156,000 dollars.
City engineer Steven Bartlett says the upgrade will be helpful for the city. The camera will allow them to look at sewer lines throughout town and find ones that are collapsed, failing or blocked.
“The budget entails of ordering a utility trailer with the full camera system, with data recording system and a push camera to also look at smaller line segments. It will include a fully self-contained unit with that trailer,” Jason Smith, Utility Construction Department Manager says.
It will replace an 18-year-old camera van that continued to have repairs and failures on the camera system.
“We did record several segments of lines that had some bad root intrusions that needed to be repaired,” Smith says. “We also had some sections in the Townsend area that were cracked, broken and did have voids outside of them.”
They say the new equipment will allow them to use multiple vehicles to pull up at off road sites, as well. According to Bartlett, it will upgrade the way they use utility information.
“This new camera going to have special wheels and things that we can use in large storms drains and track those,” Bartlett says. “That’s going to be a whole new avenue for us to look at storm drains a lot closer.”
