Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrests 4 people in connection with string of vehicle burglaries

On 02/04/20, NCSO deputies and investigators, along with Nacogdoches Police Department investigators, went to various locations throughout the city and county of Nacogdoches in an attempt to arrest the suspects. During this time, (4) felony arrests have been made and other arrests are pending. The charges range from engaging in organized criminal activity to burglary of a motor vehicle to theft of a firearm. One of the suspects held an unrelated charge for aggravated assault w/ a deadly weapon out of Harris County.