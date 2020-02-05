Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrests 4 people in connection with string of vehicle burglaries

From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has arrested four people in connection to a string of car burglaries in Nacogdoches County. In between the dates of 01/19/20 through 01/21/20, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office received several calls of service regarding vehicle burglaries and attempted vehicle burglaries. Deputies took reports in the following areas of the county: Cr. 107, Cr. 8201, Cr. 5021, and Quail Run Drive.
During the course of the investigation, investigators obtained information and evidence leading to the identity of the suspects that were involved. At this time, investigators with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have recovered six (6) stolen firearms. NCSO investigators were able to obtain several warrants that were issued for the suspects’ arrest.
On 02/04/20, NCSO deputies and investigators, along with Nacogdoches Police Department investigators, went to various locations throughout the city and county of Nacogdoches in an attempt to arrest the suspects. During this time, (4) felony arrests have been made and other arrests are pending. The charges range from engaging in organized criminal activity to burglary of a motor vehicle to theft of a firearm. One of the suspects held an unrelated charge for aggravated assault w/ a deadly weapon out of Harris County.
Criminal Charges include:
Earnest Wayne Younger, 21:
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Theft of a Firearm) F/3 (x 3)
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Burglary of a Vehicle) SJF (x6)
- Tampering w/ Serial Number on Firearm M/A
Jabrotney Devon Woodson, 17:
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Theft of a Firearm) F/3 (x 3)
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Burglary of a Vehicle) SJF (x6)
Zachary Reed, 18:
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Theft of a Firearm) F/3 (X2)
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Burglary of a Vehicle) SJF (x1)
- Theft of a Firearm SJF
Shawn Tyrell Powers, 18:
- Aggravated Assault W/ Deadly Weapon F/2 (Harris County warrant)
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Theft of a Firearm) F/3 (x 3)
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity (Burglary of a Vehicle) SJF (x6)
All four subjects are from Nacogdoches and were booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on the above charges. This investigation is still ongoing.