National Signing Day 2020: Who is going where in East Texas
Student-athletes across East Texas are committing to their future schools on National Signing Day 2020. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 5, 2020 at 11:07 AM CST - Updated February 5 at 11:07 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a busy day for East Texas student-athletes as they commit to their future schools.

National Signing Day is in full swing this Wednesday with students across East Texas signing their letters of intent.

Several of the big names in football signed during the early period in December but there are still plenty of athletes that have waited till today to make it officials.

Two names to keep an eye on are Savion Williams from Marshall and Allen Horace Jr. who pulled their verbal commitments from the University of Arkansas after the University fired Chad Morris and his assistant Jeff Traylor left for UT-San Antonio.

We’ll have an updated list of signings as the day progresses and more student-athletes commit. Check out our preview on the confirmed list of signings in Eas Texas.

Feel free to tag us in any of your signing day posts and email webstaff@kltv.com with your school’s signing day.

Carthage:

Kelvontay Dixon (Football) – Univ. of Texas

Zee McGrue (Basketball) - Weatherford College

Brandon McNeely (Baseball) - Angelina College

Javon King (Football) - TJC

Tykiest Crawford (Football) - Kilgore College

Rayvon Ingram (Football) - Southern Arkansas

Kel Williams (Football) - Angelo State

Quinton Owens (Football) - Stephen F. Austin

DJ Hicks (Football) - University of Arkansas - Monticello

Carthage Bulldogs commit to their future schools on National Signing Day 2020.
Carthage Bulldogs commit to their future schools on National Signing Day 2020.

Alto:

Harmon West (Football) - UTSA

Todd Duplichain (Football) - ETBU

Josh Castillo (Football) - Bethany

Abbie Teutsch (Softball) - McPhearson

Four Alto students are signing their letters of intent on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
Four Alto students are signing their letters of intent on Wednesday's National Signing Day.

Lufkin:

Christian Reggie (Football) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Tre Odom (Football) - University of Louisiana Monroe

Jacolten Jones (Football) - Northwestern Oklahoma State University

Christian Stafford (Football) - Arkansas Tech

Front row: Jacolten Jones, Tre Odom, Christian Reggie. Standing: Christian Stafford. The four young men signed commitments Wednesday to play football at the collegiate level. (Source: Erin Wides, KTRE News)
Front row: Jacolten Jones, Tre Odom, Christian Reggie. Standing: Christian Stafford. The four young men signed commitments Wednesday to play football at the collegiate level.

Gilmer:

Malik Williams (Football) – Northwestern State

Darrell Bush (Football) – Lamar

Devin King (Football) – Navarro

Bladen Collum (Football) – East Central University in Oklahoma

Blake Olivares (Football) – ETBU

DJ Shed (Football) - ETBU

Delaney Wilson (Volleyball) – Henderson State

Marshall:

Savion Williams (Football) - TCU

Henderson:

Caleb Medford (Football) – TCU

Kevin Fields (Football) – Cisco College

Jyaaron Fuller (Football) – Cisco College

Trace Tidwell (Football) – Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Josh Jackson (Football) – Hardin-Simmons

Daylece Newsom (Women’s Track and Field) - Coffeyville Community College

Crockett:

Allen Horace Jr. (Football) - UTSA

Christian Bryce (Football) - Kilgore College

Crockett's Allen Horace Jr. signs his letter of intent to UTSA during National Signing Day.
Crockett's Allen Horace Jr. signs his letter of intent to UTSA during National Signing Day.
Crockett's Christian Bryce signs his letter of intent to Kilgore College during National Signing Day
Crockett's Christian Bryce signs his letter of intent to Kilgore College during National Signing Day

John Tyler:

Shiloh Canady (Football) – Southern Arkansas

Phillip Bussey (Football) – Defience College

Angel Sarmiento (Football) – Navarro College

Isaiah Johnson (Football) – Trinity Valley

Daveon Cummings (Football) – Howard Payne

D’Jonte Henderson (Football) – Trinity Valley

