Texas Fishing Report

SABINE LAKE: FAIR. Water stained; 63-64 degrees. The water is fresh and dirty in both Neches and Sabine Rivers. The main lake and marsh are still brackish to salty. Speckled trout are scattered in the main lake due to constant weather turbulence during the last week. Northwest cold fronts are coming through every three days and have churned the lake like a washing machine as well as blow tides down very low. As soon as winds return to southerly direction for a few days, the trout fishing will return to normal. The extreme low tides have hurt the redfish, but they are still available along deeper shorelines and in larger deep bayous; Taylors, Keith Lake Fish Pass, Texas Bayou, Johnson's, Willow, Black's, and Entergy Outfall Canal. Best lures are jig and soft plastics or jig and Gulp lures. Not much in the way of flounder this past week, but the best bet is deeper bayous listed above. Best lures for flounder are jig and soft plastics/Gulp or live mud minnows or finger mullet.