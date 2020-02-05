Walk-On’s in Texarkana opens; partners with culinary arts program

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - On Monday, Texarkana, Texas welcomes Walk-On’s Bistreaux to the area.
Local leaders are excited about the food — and the 175 jobs coming to the Texarkana area. The restaurant is also teaming up with Texarkana College to establish an internship for culinary students.
“We’re going to be able to offer those graduates from the culinary class the opportunity to get some skills during an internship program and enable them as they go ahead and plan their future in the food and beverage industry,” said General Manager Brad Pereia.
Chef Sheila Lynn is the coordinator of the college’s culinary arts program. She says that the partnership with Walk-On’s is already paying dividends.
“Right now at Walk-On’s, I have 10 students, either former or current students, that are working at this Walk-On’s in Texarkana,” Chef Lynn said.
Jackson Feemster is one of those students.
“What more can you ask for?” Feemster said. “You’ve got a restaurant opening up and partnering with us. There is nothing better.”
The Texarkana Walk-On’s is the 35th restaurant for the chain. However, it is the first to partner with a college.
Leaders with Texarkana College say that this partnership will increase the interest in the Culinary Arts Program.
