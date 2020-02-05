Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal

GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) -Garrison ISD has a $12-million bond proposal for a new high school and multi-purpose facility. The seven-member board is expected to support the proposal 100 percent. The measure could go to voters as early as May.
The school district is concerned with student safety because of where the building is located. “The high school is 60 feet from busy Highway 59,” says Superintendent Ried Spivey. “There have already been close calls with 18-wheelers crashing through the parking lot. The potential for a serious accident involving a person’s life could be a matter of time. “
Another concern is the building’s age, the existing facility was built in the 1960s. Asbestos checks must be conducted annually. The hallways are not air-conditioned or heated. An exposed dirt foundation can be seen under the gym bleachers. The moisture and foundation shifting are believed to be causing the gym floor to become unbalanced and leaving ‘dead spots’ where a basketball won’t even bounce, according to Spivey.
In addition, students must walk to and from several buildings to certain classes. “We want all classrooms to be under one roof and off the highway,” said Spivey.
The proposed bond would take the tax rate from $1.06 to $1.38.
Superintendent Spivey speaks with Donna McCollum about the needed changes.
