Amarillo police release video of suspect in Monday bank robbery

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying a Bank Robbery suspect. On February 3rd at 3:47 PM, APD officers were dispatched to the Amarillo National Bank in the 400 block of south Taylor Street on a robbery. The suspect entered the bank and demanded money before leaving on foot westbound from the location. The suspect is a white male approximately 50 years old. The male was described as being close to 6’00’’ tall and weighing about 185 lbs. He had a goatee with white on his chin. He was wearing a black military cap and a blue and black jacket. If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip by using the P3 Tips App. If your tip leads to an arrest you could earn a reward up to $1,000. "Say It Here" with Amarillo Crime Stoppers. #SayItHere #BankRobbery