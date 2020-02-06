East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Feeder steers and heifers class averages weighing 500 pounds and down ended around 2 to 4 dollars higher compared to last week.
Classes over 500 pounds saw a dip of 2 to 5 dollars. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows finished 3 dollars stronger, and slaughter bulls came ahead 5 dollars higher.
The cold front bringing ice and snow has definitely affected the buyer’s aggression, and the coronavirus has also affected the financial markets.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades are mostly steady to firm across the state.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the severe to extreme drought categories in South and East Texas increased from just under 11 percent over 14 percent. As a result, supplemental feeding in these regions is in full swing.
Some producers are beginning to cull deeper into their herds to combat the conditions.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.