Extreme weather changes could lead to fewer insects, potentially less disease

“That threshold comes a little bit faster for some insects, and that’s what probably you’re seeing if you have some activity of little flies and gnats in the neighborhood. That isn’t common in February, because they exited diapause a little before their time," said Dr. Ada Szczepaniec, Texas A&M Agrilife assistant professor of entomology. "What that means for them if we had this 48 hour period of extremely cold temperature is that a lot of them will probably die.”