Extreme weather changes could lead to fewer insects, potentially less disease

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Extreme temperature changes in the Texas Panhandle could mean fewer insects coming this spring and summer.
With record breaking temperatures in the 70s this past weekend, you might have noticed some insects making an appearance in what is normally one of the coldest months in the Panhandle.
“From an insect management point of view and a disease control point of view, this freeze is going to be very, very beneficial for us because a lot of the insects were starting to come out with warmer temperatures, and then they get blasted with this really, really cold weather, and they aren’t going to be able to survive that,” said Dr. Charlie Rush, regents professor at Texas A&M Agrilife.
In the winter, insects go into diapause, which is a mechanism to survive unfavorable environmental conditions where they go underground, hide in bark or other areas.
As the weather gets warmer they come out of these stages, and then when the weather turns again with snow and below freezing temperatures, they can’t survive.
“So that should reduce the population down to, hopefully, levels that won’t be able to build up as quickly during the season when the cropping season really comes along. And the slower they get here, the better off it is for everybody,” said Dr. Rush.
When temperatures exceed 50 degrees for a certain amount of days it triggers insects to exit diapause.
“That threshold comes a little bit faster for some insects, and that’s what probably you’re seeing if you have some activity of little flies and gnats in the neighborhood. That isn’t common in February, because they exited diapause a little before their time," said Dr. Ada Szczepaniec, Texas A&M Agrilife assistant professor of entomology. "What that means for them if we had this 48 hour period of extremely cold temperature is that a lot of them will probably die.”
Although these bugs have died, there are still other bugs in the ground that will survive the weather, and other bugs will migrate from the South, so you still want to be prepared for insect activity.
