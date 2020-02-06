First Alert: Clearing skies will lead to a light freeze tonight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a blustery, winter day in the Piney Woods as a result of the cold air combining with gusty, north winds throughout the day.
With skies clearing out tonight, we will be in store for a light freeze as overnight lows drop down to near 30-degrees.
A light freeze on Friday morning will give way to a sun-filled, pleasant Friday afternoon as highs climb into the lower 60’s, which is on par for where we should be this time of year.
A weak frontal passage on Saturday will not impact our weather all that much. In fact, we will keep lots of sunshine in place for Saturday before clouds start to increase in areal coverage by Sunday. With a warm, southerly breeze returning for the second half of the weekend, we will introduce a 20% chance of showers by Sunday afternoon.
As we transition into next week, we will be settling into a very wet and stormy weather pattern as a series of fronts combine with an active jet stream to give us a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms from Monday through Thursday.
Not everyday will be a washout next week, but the odds of getting wet each day will be better than 50/50, which means you will want to keep your umbrellas handy.
Rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to average around two-to-four inches.
In addition to the wet weather, temperatures will be warmer than average, with lows in the 50’s and highs in the 60’s.
