Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HOUSTON (AP) — Relatives and advocates allege that a 5-year-old boy who fractured his skull in an accident and suffered bleeding around his brain is not being properly treated at an immigration detention center in Texas. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained the boy and his family in January, about a month after he fell out of a shopping cart. The mother and her children are being held at the family detention center in Dilley. Dr. Amy Cohen says the boy is sensitive to sound and suffer headaches. ICE says he was hospitalized on Tuesday and Wednesday “for additional evaluation and imaging to rule out any concerns."