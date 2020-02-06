Lufkin business owner heard high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After a high speed chase, Lufkin police officers recovered a stolen pickup that was reported missing on January 21.
According to a Lufkin Police and Fire Facebook post, the chase started at Walmart around 11:25 a.m.
Darlyne Wise is the owner of The Hip Hicks Boutique on Chestnut Street. This morning she was talking to an applicant when she heard loud noises outside.
“It actually felt like my door right here, the office door, was going to shake off,” Wise said. “You just could hear a whoosh, whoosh, whoosh.”
That’s when Wise rewound her surveillance footage.
“To see a white truck fly by and then all of a sudden cops. Just one after the other,” she said.
Wise looked out her window to see the truck and police just down the street by UBank and Ivan Smith Furniture.
“It was kind of scary,” Wise said. “I’m really surprised that nobody got hurt or there weren’t any wrecks involved in it because it was during the middle of rain, and it was very slick outside.”
Wise checked in on some neighboring businesses.
“I had messaged Hometown Vinyl across the street to check on her, and she locked her doors because she didn’t know what was going on,” Wise said.
She said vehicle chases are not common for this area, but they hear different noises all the time due to the high-traffic road.
“You know, you do hear ambulances and stuff going by because this is a busy thoroughfare, it’s one of the main ones,” Wise said. “It goes from Downtown to Highway 69 to the Loop, either way.”
Wise said that she feels the area is well protected and was impressed with how prompt the officers were. The three suspects tried to flee on foot on Chestnut Street but have since been taken into custody.
