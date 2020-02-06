Nacogdoches log truck driver dies after 2-vehicle wreck on SH 62 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man died after his log truck struck another vehicle on State Highway 62 in Orange County, went off the road, and struck several trees Thursday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of a multiple-vehicle crash at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday. The wreck occurred on SH 62 about one mile north of FM 2802.
The preliminary crash report shows that Raymond Marsh, 42, was driving a commercial log truck south on SH 62 when the driver of a 2003 Ford passenger vehicle failed to yield the right of away at the Wade Road intersection and turned in front of the 18-wheeler.
The log truck struck the rear end of the Ford and then went off the road, the press release stated. After striking several trees, the 18-wheeler came to rest in the woods.
Justice of the Peace Chad Jenkins pronounced Marsh dead at the scene of the wreck.
“The driver of the Ford passenger vehicle, a 46-year-old female from Orange, was not injured in the crash,” the press release stated.
All of the north and southbound lanes of SH 67 are still closed near the FM 2802 intersection. Motorists should expect delays and find alternative routes if possible.
“This is an ongoing crash investigation and there is no additional details at this time,” the press release stated.
