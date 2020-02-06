Rehab center in Nacogdoches ‘overwhelmed’ by Valentine’s Day card sent to residents

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A rehabilitation center in Nacogdoches said it has become “overwhelmed” by the number of Valentine’s Day cards it has received from all over the country.
Valentine’s Day is a big deal at Westward Trails Rehabilitation. Shane Smelley, director at Westward Trails, came up with the idea to use social media to ask for Valentine’s Day cards for residents.
The request started with residents’ family and friends, but through shares on social media, the requests started growing. Smelley said hundreds of cards have since arrived from schools, churches, and households from other states.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Smelley about the overwhelming response.
If you’d like to send a card to residents at Westward Trails, you can mail them to 3001 Westward Drive, Nacogdoches, TX 75964.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.