Sentencing trial continues for Lufkin man who pleaded guilty to Christmas Eve murder

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sentencing trial continues for a Lufkin man who pleaded guilty to murder.
The state rested Thursday in the trial of Cedarrius Blake who in December 2019, guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Tresten Gray.
State witnesses included the victim’s mother, Trina King. She told the court her daughter was “a beautiful person inside and out” and that family holidays have been difficult since she was murdered.
Angelina County deputies found Gray dead in a car on Tripletree Street in Angelina County on Christmas Eve 2017 after responding to a report of shots fired, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
Blake faces 5 years to 99 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.
