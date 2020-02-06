SFA teams remain at top of SLC after sweep of Nicholls

From SFA Athletics:
The SFA men's basketball team knocked down 5-of-11 attempts from 3-point range, shooting 45.5% from deep in a 70-64 win against the Nicholls State Colonels at home Wednesday. The victory moved SFA's overall record to 20-3 and conference record to 11-1. SFA is one of just six Division I men's basketball programs with 20 or more wins after the victory.
The 'Jacks had four players score in double figures, led by Nathan Bain, who had 17 points and nine rebounds. John Comeaux added 10 points and Roti Ware helped out with 10 points.
SFA grabbed 39 rebounds in Wednesday's game compared to Nicholls State's 27, led by Bain's nine boards. The 'Jacks also cleaned up the offensive glass, turning 14 rebounds into 18 second chance points.
The SFA defense caused its share of mistakes in Wednesday's game, forcing 15 Nicholls State turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 14 points on the offensive end of the floor. Bain's one steal led the way individually for the 'Jacks.
INSIDE THE BOX
» The 'Jacks shot well from three point range, knocking down five of 11 long range attempts. » SFA never trailed on the way to a 70-64 victory. » SFA had a 39-27 edge on the boards in the win, with Bain hauling down nine caroms to lead the way. » The SFA defense forced 15 turnovers. » SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 14 offensive boards in the game. With those second chances, SFA built up an 18-6 edge in second-chance points. » Nathan Bain led the 'Jacks with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds in 33 minutes, just one short of his season-high in minutes played.
GAME SUMMARY
After playing to a 6-6 tie, SFA went on an 8-0 run with 15:42 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Calvin Solomon, to take a 14-6 lead. The 'Jacks then added two points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 32-22 advantage. SFA did most of its first half damage in the paint, scoring 16 of its 32 points close to the basket.
SFA kept its lead intact before going on a 5-0 run, finished off by Ware's three, to grow the lead to 59-50 with 3:41 to go in the contest. The Colonels narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the 'Jacks still cruised the rest of the way for the 70-64 win. SFA got out on the break in the period, scoring 11 fast break points.
NEXT UP
The 'Jacks are back in action on Saturday at home in a doubleheader with the SFA women’s team. The public is invited out to help SFA Athletics “Cram the Coliseum” and draw a big crowd, with all tickets for the game being available for just $5.
Aiyana Johnson notched a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds to help the SFA women's basketball team knock off the Nicholls State Colonels 78-61 on the road Wednesday. The win improved SFA's overall record to 17-4 and conference record to 10-2.
The Ladyjacks had four players score in double figures, led by Johnson, who recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Zya Nugent tacked on 18 points and two steals off of the bench and Stephanie Visscher helped out with 15 points and two steals.
SFA out-rebounded Nicholls State 37-35 in Wednesday's game, led by Johnson's 12 boards. The Ladyjacks also grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and scored 15 second chance points.
The SFA defense was effective at taking away the basketball in Wednesday's game, forcing 21 Nicholls State turnovers while committing 17. Those takeaways turned into 19 points on the offensive end of the floor. Marissa Banfield led the way individually for the Ladyjacks with four steals.
INSIDE THE BOX
» Johnson’s double-double was her eighth of the season and her second in as many games.» The Ladyjacks held the Colonels to only 38.6% shooting from the field.» The Ladyjacks never trailed after taking an 18-13 first quarter lead.» The SFA bench made an impact by adding 36 of SFA’s 78 points in the contest. Nugent’s 18 off the bench led the reserve unit. » The Ladyjacks were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, tallying six blocks as a team. Aiyana Johnson had two of SFA’s rejections, while older sister Aaliyah tallied three.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 12 offensive boards in the game.GAME SUMMARY
After falling behind 2-0, SFA went on a 10-0 run with 9:25 left in the first quarter, culminating in a three from Visscher, to take a 10-2 lead. The Ladyjacks then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with an 18-13 advantage. SFA relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down three shots to account for nine of its 18 points.
SFA kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 7-0 run starting at the 8:43 mark in the second period, highlighted by a three from Nugent, to increase its lead to 25-15. The Ladyjacks kept that lead for the remainder of the period and enjoyed a 38-28 advantage heading into halftime. SFA saw non-starters score 16 of its 20 total points off the bench in the quarter.
After intermission, SFA held on to its advantage and owned a 54-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter. SFA played well near the basket, scoring 14 of its 16 points in the paint.
SFA kept its lead intact before going on a 9-0 run, finished off by Kennedy Harris' layup, to grow the lead to 78-59 with 1:01 to go in the contest. The Colonels narrowed the margin somewhat before the game was over, but the Ladyjacks still cruised the rest of the way for the 78-61 win. SFA took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 16 of its 24 points in the paint.
NEXT UP
The Ladyjacks are back in action on Saturday at home, taking part in a doubleheader against UNO with the men's team. Tickets for the "Cram the Coliseum" affair are only $5.
This article was created using technology provided by Data Skrive.