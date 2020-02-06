SFA teams remain at top of SLC after sweep of Nicholls

» Johnson’s double-double was her eighth of the season and her second in as many games.» The Ladyjacks held the Colonels to only 38.6% shooting from the field.» The Ladyjacks never trailed after taking an 18-13 first quarter lead.» The SFA bench made an impact by adding 36 of SFA’s 78 points in the contest. Nugent’s 18 off the bench led the reserve unit. » The Ladyjacks were active in affecting shots on the defensive end, tallying six blocks as a team. Aiyana Johnson had two of SFA’s rejections, while older sister Aaliyah tallied three.» SFA cleaned up on the offensive glass, collecting 12 offensive boards in the game. GAME SUMMARY