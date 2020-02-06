United Way of Nacogdoches County surpasses yearly fundraising goal

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - United Way of Nacogdoches County is celebrating reaching its yearly fundraising campaign.
United Way set a $275,000 goal for the 2019-20 campaign. As of Thursday, organizers said the program more than exceeded that goal.
“Last year we set a goal of $250,000, which we reached,” said Robert Rasberry, campaign chairman. “So we wanted to go a little higher this year... and I’m happy to announce we surpassed it.
“We just got out in the community and talked to more people. We explained what the Nacogdoches County United Way does, and I think it had a huge impact.”
Operational costs are covered by an underwriting program sponsored by corporate donors. The bulk of the donations serves about 21 non-profit agencies, including the award-winning Nacogdoches Treatment Center for individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease and dementia. Each program is allotted a percentage of every penny raised, rather than a pre-determined dollar amount.
“The more people that we can bring in to what we’re doing, and make them knowledgable about what the United Way does, and how it impacts the community, it’s better for everyone involved here in Nacogdoches and the surrounding county,” said Dustin Beavers, United Way board chairman.
The agency has already started to raise money towards the 2020-21 fundraising campaign.
