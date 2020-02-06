‘We are here to help’: Pilgrim’s reaches out to closing Coca-Cola plant employees with potential job offers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Pilgrim’s Pride has offered potential jobs to the 74 employees who will lose their jobs when a Coca-Cola manufacturing plant in Nacogdoches closes its doors.
Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages announced plans to close its manufacturing facility in April, resulting in the layoffs of 74 workers.
The Pilgrim’s Pride hiring office has reached out to those 74 employees to let them know they would try to find a position for them at its facilities. Many manufacturing plants share similar positions that require a certain skill set which the laid-off employees may know.
“It’s unfortunate when an organization has to go through a change like the one that they’re faced with,” said Tara Rudisill with Pilgrim’s. “Our hearts really reach out to the [74] employees that are going to be faced with this next chapter in their life, looking for employment. We’re here to help any way that we can."
If a job at Pilgrim’s isn’t a good fit, the Nacogdoches County Chamber of Commerce said every effort will be made to help.
Coca-Cola told leaders it is not shutting down its sales and distribution facility located on Northwest Stallings Drive.
