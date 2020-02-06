Woman found dead outside San Augustine County home

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found outside her home last week.
According to a press release, family members of Melanie Estelle Pike, 52, reported finding her body outside her home, located on Private Road 5025, on Jan. 28.
Family members reported having not seen Pike since Jan. 24.
An autopsy has been ordered. A preliminary autopsy indicated no trauma significant enough to cause her death, according to the press release.
Anyone who saw Pike after Jan. 24 is urged to call the sheriff’s office.
