City of Nacogdoches continues street paving project through the weekend

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Nacogdoches is continuing a street paving project that began last year. Close to one million dollars worth of work will repair nine local streets.
The city began reconstructing Friar Tuck and Sir Galahad Drives this morning and will continue through the weekend.
“So we’re pulver mixing it, we’re re mixing it with some stabilization, and then we’re going to lay a new hot mix layer on top of it,” said Case Opperman, assistant city engineer. “That’s going to basically build a new street using some of the material that we already have on site.”
Streets are graded from A to F and repaired from worst to best. An A-grade street needs no repairs. The D to F grade streets become a priority.
“We’ve had these streets on our radar for a few years,” Opperman said. “We’ve noticed that they’re in deteriorating condition, with some base failure and significant cracking.”
All the streets they’ve repaired this year fall in the D to F range. With base failures causing cracks to form in the asphalt, water seeping into the sub grade, causing more significant repairs.
“With either milling of the asphalt, to take off the existing surface,” Opperman said. “Or a full remix and stabilization of the street like we’re doing right now.”
He said they will be working through the weekend during the hours of about 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and traffic will be minimally impacted.
“If the non local traffic could just utilize other avenues. It’ll minimize their impact on their driving and it’ll stay out of the contractors way,” Opperman said. “But if local traffic does need to get through, it’ll be accommodated.”
On Friday they will mix in stabilizer with what’s laid to harden it up and create a new road. By the end of the weekend they will have a prime coat applied to seal the streets off, and will lay asphalt when weather permits.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.