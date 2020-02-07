3 die when small plane crashes into logging business

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KNOE/KSLA) — Three people died when a small plane en route to Shreveport from Jackson, Miss., crashed into a logging business in Jackson Parish, authorities say.
Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown said office received two 911 calls about 2:11 p.m. that a small plane had crashed just outside Chatham.
The single-engine Cessna 182 went down on DG&E Logging & Chipping Inc. property along Louisiana Highway 34 about a mile north of town.
The Federal Aviation Administration reports that there were three people on board.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the Jackson Parish coroner’s office.
“At this time, names of the occupants will not be released until all family members can be notified,” says a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson (Miss.) Municipal Airport Authority tweeted that it has received confirmation that an aircraft that left Atlantic Aviation at Hawkins Field in downtown Jackson at 1:07 p.m. Thursday crashed in Jackson Parish.
The tower at Monroe Regional Airport lost radar contact with the plane about 2:11 p.m., Brown said.
