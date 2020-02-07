Diversity conference at SFA draws hundreds for message of equity, inclusion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The sixth annual Diversity vs. Diverse-I-See Conference attracted close to 200 guests to Stephen F. Austin State University on Friday.
Many in attendance were from the community representing churches, mental health services, and education.
Jalon Berry, assistant director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs, said the conference sought to provide a platform for presenters to share their diversity-related work.
The keynote speaker was Dr. Michara Delaney-Fields, who also serves as assistant dean of SFA’s Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. It’s a new office on campus.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke with Berry and Delaney-Fields about the annual conference.
