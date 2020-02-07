East Texas Ag News: 2020 growing season behind on rainfall

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Preparations and planting in south Texas are kicking off the 2020 growing season, but the region, like much of the state, is behind on rainfall, according to Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service specialists.
An AgriLife extension horticulturist says temperatures in south Texas have been mild with below-average rainfall since November.
Despite drier-than-normal weather, growing conditions have been ideal for cool-season vegetable crops like cabbage, onions, and carrots under irrigation. Producers will be harvesting those crops up to May.
Warm-season crops are being planted, and growers are preparing cropland, including pre-watering to improve soil moisture levels for seeds.
