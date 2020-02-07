ETN Interview: NASA scientist talks about upcoming mission to Sun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday morning, East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler spoke to a NASA scientist about the space agency’s upcoming mission to the Sun.
Butler spoke to Yari Collado-Vega, a NASA scientist, Friday morning. She was outside at the Kennedy Space Center.
According to a press release, NASA will launch the Solar Orbiter Sunday night. The Joint European Space Agency and NASA mission will provide high-resolution views of the never-before-seen poles of the Sun.
“The mission will help answer some of our most burning questions about the Sun,” the press release stated.
NASA scientists were available Friday morning to chat live from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
NASA scientists hope that a better understanding of the sun will help NASA send the first woman and the next man to the Moon with the Artemis program.
“We’ve studied the Sun for decades, but there is still more to learn about the center of our solar system,” the press release stated. “The Sun is an active star, so it releases bursts of material and energy that can affect our astronauts and technology in space and even here on Earth - conditions collectively called space weather. Solar Orbiter’s images of the poles will fill in the gaps in our measurements of the Sun’s magnetic field, which drives solar activity like flares and coronal mass ejections.”
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.