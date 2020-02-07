ETN Interview: NASA scientist talks about upcoming mission to Sun

“We’ve studied the Sun for decades, but there is still more to learn about the center of our solar system,” the press release stated. “The Sun is an active star, so it releases bursts of material and energy that can affect our astronauts and technology in space and even here on Earth - conditions collectively called space weather. Solar Orbiter’s images of the poles will fill in the gaps in our measurements of the Sun’s magnetic field, which drives solar activity like flares and coronal mass ejections.”