First Alert: Skies will get another makeover this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak frontal passage will come through rather unnoticed tonight. If anything, this will get the weekend off to a great start as a cold Saturday morning gives way to a seasonally cool afternoon with highs in the lower 60’s and lots of blue sky.
With a warm, southerly wind returning for the second half of the weekend, we will introduce a 20% chance of showers by Sunday afternoon under cloudy skies.
As we transition into next week, we will be settling into a very wet and stormy weather pattern as the storm track will be rather active due to the jet stream winds blowing over Texas. This will give us high-end rain chances Monday through Wednesday with some periods of locally, heavy rainfall possible during this time frame.
Rainfall amounts over the next seven days look to average around two-to-four inches. However, isolated, higher amounts of five-to-six inches will be possible in a few locales based on this active weather pattern that will be taking shape next week.
There are signs that the wet weather will begin to exit our region by Thursday afternoon, leading to some sunshine and drying conditions returning just in time for Valentine’s Day.
