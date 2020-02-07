Friday’s Forecast: Warmer, sunnier, better weather today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A frosty start as temperatures drop into the 20s this morning. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today and temperatures will be warmer this afternoon with highs reaching the lower 60s. More sunshine is on the way tomorrow with a chilly start in the 30s, but another nice afternoon with highs back in the lower 60s. Clouds increase late Saturday into early Sunday and the chance for rain returns to the forecast Sunday afternoon. Once the rain and clouds move in, they don’t look to move out until the end of next week. That means next week will be cloudy, rainy and cool.