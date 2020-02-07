Latexo ISD closed Friday due to illness

LATEXO, Texas (KTRE) - According to a social media post by a Latexo school official, school will be closed for all campuses Friday.
The post by Superintendent Michael Woodard states that there are many students out sick this week, with numbers growing by the day. He said the goal is to have the three-day break from school to get over the virus and to allow custodial staff to clean and disinfect the campuses while students are away.
Woodard asks that any student experiencing flu-like symptoms remain home until they are without fever for at least 24 hours.
All extracurricular events will continue as planned, and school will resume on regular schedule on Monday.
