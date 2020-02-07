Nacogdoches Police investigating single-vehicle fatal wreck

A 2017 Chevy Camaro driven by Kevin Jose Silva, 32, of County Road 6104, Nacogdoches was westbound on W. Austin St. and failed to negotiate the “T” intersection with the northbound lanes of NW Stallings Dr. Silva continued through the intersection colliding with the concrete barrier wall that divides the northbound and southbound lanes of the loop. Silva was pronounced deceased at the scene by JP David Perkins and an autopsy has been ordered.