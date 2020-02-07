Nacogdoches Police investigating single-vehicle fatal wreck

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle auto fatality accident in the 3000 block of NW Stallings Dr. at W. Austin St. The NPD 911 Dispatch Center received a call of the accident just after midnight on Friday.
A 2017 Chevy Camaro driven by Kevin Jose Silva, 32, of County Road 6104, Nacogdoches was westbound on W. Austin St. and failed to negotiate the “T” intersection with the northbound lanes of NW Stallings Dr. Silva continued through the intersection colliding with the concrete barrier wall that divides the northbound and southbound lanes of the loop. Silva was pronounced deceased at the scene by JP David Perkins and an autopsy has been ordered.
NW Stallings southbound traffic was closed for several hours while the investigation took place. Northbound traffic remained open and flowing. It is expected the roadway will be open by daylight Friday morning.
