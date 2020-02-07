Red beans and rice by Bear Creek Smokehouse

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Robbie Shoults from Bear Creek Smokehouse shares a delicious recipe for this classic Louisiana dish.
Red Beans and Rice:
Ingredients:
1 pound dried red beans
1/2 pound salt pork, cut into 1″ cubes
3 cups chopped onion
1 cup chopped green onions
1 cup chopped parsley
1 tablespoon garlic salt
1/4 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes or cayenne
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 1/2 teaspoons hot sauce
8 ounces of tomato sauce
1 pound smoked sausage, cut into 1″ pieces
Long grain rice for serving, prepared according to package directions
Method:
The day before serving, sort and wash beans, place in a large pot, and cover with water by two inches. Cover the pot, and soak overnight.
Drain the beans the next day, then add fresh water and salt pork to the pot. Bring to a simmer. Cover and cook for 45 minutes.
Add onions, parsley, garlic salt, oregano, red pepper flakes or cayenne, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, hot sauce, and tomato sauce. Simmer for an hour.
While the bean mixture simmers, brown the sausage in a skillet. Then, add it to the beans, and cook together for another 30 to 45 minutes. Add water to beans, if needed, during cooking.
To serve, place large spoon of cooked rice in a serving bowl. Top with rice and beans. Enjoy!
