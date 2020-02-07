Regulation of service animals in airports could change soon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking into changing it’s regulations relating to the transportation of service animals by airplane.
They released a statement saying:
A common misconception is that you can go online and find multiple websites to purchase a certificate, or a vest and that is all you need to certify an emotional support animal. This is false.
“There is no way an online test or a shop on Amazon can decide if your animal is actually an emotional support animal,” said Kristin Wylie MA, LPC.
Emotional support and service animals are real, but there is more to it than online registration kits to get them certified.
“It needs to be done through a licensed professional. Whether that’s a counselor, a social worker, or a physician, someone who just has experience in deciding if that animal is legitimately an emotional support animal,” said Wylie.
The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport has added accommodations for those traveling with their service pets.
“We had to get a study completed by a certificated training organization, and they stated that the service area that we provide is extremely beneficial, quick, and easy to get to. It has appropriate wheelchair access, so we do not have any plans to move it inside,” said Deputy Director of Aviation Tyler Hurst.
You have until mid-March to voice your opinions to the Department of Transportation here or call (202) 366-9342.
