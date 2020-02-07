Where to stream the top 2020 Oscar films

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Almost every film nominated for “best picture” at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards ceremony are available to stream before the big night. It’s also worth noting, this could be the year we see a streaming service take the top prize in entertainment.
So where can you find the most talked about movies this year?
Martin Scorsese’s 3.5 hour long film about mobsters and the mysterious story of Jimmy Hoffa. The film has nine total nominations across several major categories. You can stream it now on Netflix.
Marriage Story is a slice-of-life drama centered around the complexity of a marriage done south. Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson are both up for Best Acting categories Sunday night. The film is available to stream now on Netflix.
Based on a true story, Ford v Ferrari is loaded with action, competition, and stars two actors who know how to act as good as their stunt doubles can drive. In addition to best picture, the film is up for three additional technical awards. You can rent this movie now on Amazon Prime.
Joker leads the Oscars pack with the most nominations this year, 11. Joaquin Phoenix is a favorite to win best actor after picking up several titles at previous award shows. You can rent the movie now on Amazon Prime or Google Play.
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood puts a new spin on the story you may remember of Sharon Tate and Charles Manson’s nightmarish cult of followers. The dark comedy is up for 9 additional awards. You can rent the movie now on Amazon Prime or Google Play.
The Korean film “Parisite” is transcending typical Hollywood arrogance toward foreign language films. The crime drama tells the story of family greed and class-discrimination, while sprinkling in a little comedy. You can rent is now on Amazon Prime or Google Play.
Greta Gerwig’s retelling of the classic novel “Little Women" is packed with award-winning actors. While Gerwig herself was not able to break into the best director category, The film is up for six Oscars. You cannot stream this movie, as it is still in theaters. As of 2/7/19, the film is still showing in Tyler, Longview and Lufkin.
The story of a young boy’s unique childhood experiences with Adolf Hitler as his imaginary friend, JoJo Rabbit is a long-shot for the top spot. Notably, Scarlette Johansson is nominated for best actress in a supporting role, in addition to her best actress nomination for Marriage Story. If she wins both, it will be a first for the Academy. The film is available for purchase on Amazon Prime.
Sam Mendes’ “1917” is a story of the front-lines of World War One. The film creates the illusion that it is shot in one single take. The film is up for a number of technical awards, in addition to best picture. It is not available to stream.
The Oscars air on KLTV & KTRE starting at 7 p.m. Sunday night. We will have all the highlights from the awards show the following morning on Good Morning East Texas starting at 4:30 a.m.
