Junior League of Lufkin to spotlight poverty in East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Today— the Junior League of Lufkin hosted an event called “Living on the Edge” at Angelina College. Attendees learned through role-playing what it is like to live in poverty.
“The poverty simulation is a role-playing simulation for living in the life of a low-income family,” Fleniken says.
For the past three years, the Junior League of Lufkin has hosted events that bring awareness to issues facing the city’s most vulnerable families. Nearly 20 percent of Angelina County residents live in poverty.
“Below the poverty line would be only $26,000 for the entire year for a family of four, Fleniken says. “There are so many more that are living above that, not technically below the poverty line but are still struggling day by day."
She says if people don't know there is a problem, then they don't know it needs repaired. People came out to learn ways to make a difference in the community.
“The most common word that we hear is 'stress and helplessness',” Fleniken says. “Just realizing what people go through every single day and the challenges they face every single day, feeling that anxiety and stress just trying to survive."
Fleniken says that participants leave with a change of heart and a change of mindset too.
“Majority of them leave, saying 'wow, my eyes are truly opened. I had no idea.' That empathy has been a driving force of this simulation,” Fleniken says.
The Junior League of Lufkin will host another poverty simulation sometime next year.
