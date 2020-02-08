Kriesel’s 19 Strikeouts in No-Hitter Propel SFA to Pair of Season Opening Victories on Friday

GAME 2 In the second game of the day, the 'Jack’s bats came to life early and often, staking Kassidy Wilbur out to an early 4-0 lead. Alex Hedspeth opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to score Bryana Novegil in the top of the first, and the 'Jacks loaded the bases in the top of the second to chase the Warhawk’s starter Kassidy Givens from the game. Govan then delivered a two-run double to score Middlebrook and Madison Clements. Bennett drove in Novegil with a single to left field, and Hedspeth capped off the four-run inning with an RBI single to left field to score Govan.