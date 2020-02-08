Kriesel’s 19 Strikeouts in No-Hitter Propel SFA to Pair of Season Opening Victories on Friday

MONROE, La. - From SFA Athletics:
The SFA Softball team and Ashley Krieselbegan the 2020 season in dominant fashion on Friday at the ULM Tournament in Monroe, as Kriesel no-hit the Jaguars of Southern University in the 3-0 opening victory and the 'Jacks took down host ULM by an 8-2 score in the nightcap. SFA improves to 2-0 overall and will continue play at the tournament tomorrow at 11:00 a.m., beginning with a rematch against Southern.
GAME 1 After Kriesel opened the top of the first inning with three strikeouts, the 'Jacks wasted little time getting her run support, as freshman Camryn Middlebrook singled to right center to score Alex Hedspeth and fellow freshman Shaylon Govan, who had walked. Kriesel would strike out the side in order in the top of the second, two of Southern’s batters in the third, and the side in order again in the fourth.
Mackenzie Bennett drew a walk to open the bottom of the fifth, and scored after a pair of groundouts advanced her to third and Brittany Crawford singled to right field to make the score 3-0. Kriesel then shut the door in the sixth and seventh frames, striking out the final six Jaguars to preserve the no-hitter. She faced 23 total batters, walking one and hitting another with a pitch, but was otherwise untouched by Southern.
GAME 2 In the second game of the day, the 'Jack’s bats came to life early and often, staking Kassidy Wilbur out to an early 4-0 lead. Alex Hedspeth opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly to score Bryana Novegil in the top of the first, and the 'Jacks loaded the bases in the top of the second to chase the Warhawk’s starter Kassidy Givens from the game. Govan then delivered a two-run double to score Middlebrook and Madison Clements. Bennett drove in Novegil with a single to left field, and Hedspeth capped off the four-run inning with an RBI single to left field to score Govan.
An RBI single from Crawford in the top of the fifth scored Hedspeth and pushed the SFA lead to 6-0. ULM tacked on a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth off freshman Reagan Chism, and prompting starter Kassidy Wilburto re-take the circle and finish the game out. SFA tacked on tow more insurance runs in the sixth inning, as Taylor Trosclair scored on a throwing error and Marisa Arriaga singled home Hedspeth to round out the scoring.
Wilbur went 6.1 innings in the victory, giving up three hits and walking three while striking out eight batters.
